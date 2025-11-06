California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 264390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.
BCAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in California BanCorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in California BanCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in California BanCorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
