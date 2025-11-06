Summit Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. $ESPR

Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned 0.16% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2%

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $592.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $82.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

