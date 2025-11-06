Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,986 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $39,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $178.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

