Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 5.4%

VRT opened at $190.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average is $131.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

