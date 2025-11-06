Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.10. 184,765,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 95,896,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

Bezant Resources Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £14.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

