BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BJ opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $121.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

