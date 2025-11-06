Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in KLA by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 51,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 37.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This trade represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,128,418. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $29,313,522. Corporate insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $1,227.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $1,284.47. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,056.79 and its 200 day moving average is $914.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a return on equity of 113.10% and a net margin of 33.83%.The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $1,135.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $1,115.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $1,060.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on KLA from $745.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,237.16.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

