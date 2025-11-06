BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Alkermes plc $ALKS

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 25.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 881,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 846,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atle Fund Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 227,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,701.20. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

