Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 190,896 shares of company stock worth $45,092,175 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $284.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $291.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.02 and a 200-day moving average of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

