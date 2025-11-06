Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,331 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

