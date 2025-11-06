Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,085 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $22,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $79,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.61.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.92 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $45,377.09. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,700.03. This represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

