Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $69,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

