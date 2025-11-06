Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

AEIS stock opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $232.05.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

