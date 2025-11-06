Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 180.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 49,426 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC set a $295.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $365.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $367.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

