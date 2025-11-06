Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Accenture PLC $ACN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 199,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,354.40. This trade represents a 38.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $6,875,974. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $247.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average of $275.26. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

