Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 49,630 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 713,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 282,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,211 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 185,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 114,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.11 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

