Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $58,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $497.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.03. The company has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.38.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

