Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) & Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Critical Review

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Malibu Boats”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats $830.71 million 0.64 $14.88 million $0.98 28.39

Profitability

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats 1.84% 4.93% 3.42%

Risk & Volatility

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malibu Boats has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simulated Environment Concepts and Malibu Boats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 0.00 Malibu Boats 1 7 1 0 2.00

Malibu Boats has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Malibu Boats’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing; and general recreational boating and fishing. The company sells its products through independent dealers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Loudon, Tennessee.

