Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,803,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,985,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 239,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,008,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,630.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,599.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,670.63.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.43.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

