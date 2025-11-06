Der Kooi Frederik Van Buys 2,299 Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,326. This represents a 16.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.56. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $47.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Criteo had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Criteo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Criteo by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Criteo by 1,376.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

