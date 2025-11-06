Der Kooi Frederik Van Buys 2,299 Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,326. This represents a 16.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.56. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $47.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Criteo had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Criteo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
