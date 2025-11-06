Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) vs. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Circle Internet Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Upstart alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $636.53 million 6.31 -$128.58 million ($0.08) -521.88 Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Circle Internet Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart.

63.0% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Circle Internet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 2 6 6 0 2.29 Circle Internet Group 4 10 6 1 2.19

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $65.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.49%. Circle Internet Group has a consensus target price of $165.43, indicating a potential upside of 45.64%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Circle Internet Group.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Circle Internet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 3.33% 3.77% 1.07% Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Upstart beats Circle Internet Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Circle Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications. Since inception, we have relentlessly pursued our mission and vision, building fundamental technology for the internet financial system. We have forged paths toward mainstream acceptance through persistent and active engagement with policymakers and regulators globally, and have seen institutional and consumer knowledge and acceptance of internet-native financial assets approach critical mass. Large and influential players in the incumbent financial services system are increasingly embracing digital assets broadly and stablecoins specifically. Circle’s innovative products reach tens of millions of end-users, power thousands of businesses, and, as of March 31, 2025, USDC has been used for more than $25 trillion in onchain transactions. While we have made strong progress in our pursuit of our mission and vision over the past decade, we believe the internet financial system is in its infancy with decades of growth and innovation ahead. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.