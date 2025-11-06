Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Purchased by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 0.4% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,844,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,151,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,149,000 after purchasing an additional 359,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,703,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $205.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.73.

View Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.