Claro Advisors LLC Sells 605 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,273,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $345,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 350.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Trane Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

TT stock opened at $436.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.