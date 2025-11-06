Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,620.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 2.6%

SYLD stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $968.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

