SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF $LGLV Shares Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

LGLV stock opened at $172.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $155.93 and a 52 week high of $179.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average of $174.56.

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

