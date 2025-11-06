Graphene Investments SAS Acquires 1,300 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,537,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $9,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,498,000. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,111 shares of company stock worth $27,634,439. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG stock opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

