Ethos Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Ethos Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTBA opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

