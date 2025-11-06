Graphene Investments SAS Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 2.2% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $394.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.98. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.50.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

