Graphene Investments SAS Sells 12,900 Shares of Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Graphene Investments SAS cut its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXT. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nextracker by 10.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Nextracker by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Nextracker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $89.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nextracker from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Nextracker from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nextracker from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Nextracker Stock Up 12.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.31. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $112.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextracker had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.The business had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextracker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $392,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,229.60. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,485. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.