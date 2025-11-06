Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys 13,800 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2,040.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

FTLS stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

