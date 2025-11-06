Graphene Investments SAS Sells 600 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Graphene Investments SAS lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in United Rentals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 283.2% in the second quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 36.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $843.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $947.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $828.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Argus set a $935.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.47.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

