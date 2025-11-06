Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases 175,482 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,482 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $29,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.