iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,879 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $479.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

