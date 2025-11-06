Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Has $866,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

IOO stock opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.79 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

