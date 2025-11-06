Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 55,725 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Ethos Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,725 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 377,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $111.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.