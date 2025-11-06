Ethos Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,936 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

FRDM stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

About Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

