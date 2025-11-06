Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Invests $102,000 in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 35.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WaFd by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in WaFd in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WaFd

In other WaFd news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $31,836.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $294,205.38. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WaFd Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. WaFd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

