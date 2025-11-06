Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,210 Shares of State Bank of India $SBKFF

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. State Bank of India comprises about 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SBKFF stock opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57. State Bank of India has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $104.59.

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

