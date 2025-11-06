Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF $AOR

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,462,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3,337.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $65.78.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

