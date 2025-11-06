C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Stock Position Cut by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 1.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,281 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $153.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $158.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.