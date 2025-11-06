Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 700 Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Littelfuse by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $3,024,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.24.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,640.30. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,362. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

