Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Summit Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 150,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.