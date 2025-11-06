Summit Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

