BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $158,000 Position in Unum Group $UNM

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Unum Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $84.48.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

