Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 160,068 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 958,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $208,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Jabil by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Jabil by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 928,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Jabil Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $218.17 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,487.63. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total transaction of $785,441.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,326.24. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

