Bank of Montreal Can Has $37.84 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $37,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $225.15 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.82 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

