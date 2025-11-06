Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $231.53 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,182,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $231,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3,643.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 85,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,201,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $228.65 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of -762.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $7,922,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,129,520.88. The trade was a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total transaction of $11,862,880.64. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 638,060 shares of company stock valued at $133,217,328. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

