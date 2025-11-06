SP Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,999 Block, Inc. $XYZ

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

XYZ stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $264,178.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,918.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $417,181.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 289,492 shares in the company, valued at $21,341,350.24. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,441 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYZ. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BTIG Research set a $80.00 price objective on Block and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

