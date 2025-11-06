Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,787.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.