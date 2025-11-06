Simmons Bank Has $2.28 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Simmons Bank grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 62,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $74.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

